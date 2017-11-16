Arrest made in Decatur convenience store shooting

Decatur police have arrested a man in connection to a weekend shooting at the Busy Bee convenience store at 1019 19th Ave. SE.

The shooting call came in shortly before noon Saturday. Officers say a male was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to make a complete recovery.

During the course of the investigation, Samuel Leonard Dobbins II was developed as a suspect. Police say he turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with second degree assault, a Class C felony.

Dobbins was later booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

