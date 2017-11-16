Shooting under investigation in Athens

Athens police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Levert Avenue at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 29-year-old male that had been shot. He was treated by Athens Limestone Ambulance paramedics and later flown to Huntsville Hospital. His current condition was not released.

Police say they have interviewed several witnesses and a suspect in the case. No arrest has been made at this time. Investigators say they are currently attempting to interview the victim.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said no additional information can be released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48