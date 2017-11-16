WATCH: SpaceX to launch mysterious payload

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday night.



The launch is scheduled for 7:00p.m. CT.



The rocket will attempt to land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida following stage separation.



The mission involves delivering the Zuma payload, a tightly-kept government secret, into low orbit.



Northrop Grumman and the U.S. government are involved with Zuma, but little else is known according to a report published by Space.com.



You can watch the launch live from the SpaceX webcast.









Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48