WATCH: SpaceX to launch mysterious payload

Falcon 9 and Zuma ready for launch (Source: SpaceX) Falcon 9 and Zuma ready for launch (Source: SpaceX)
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday night.

The launch is scheduled for 7:00p.m. CT.

The rocket will attempt to land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida following stage separation.

The mission involves delivering the Zuma payload, a tightly-kept government secret, into low orbit.

Northrop Grumman and the U.S. government are involved with Zuma, but little else is known according to a report published by Space.com.

You can watch the launch live from the SpaceX webcast.
 



 

