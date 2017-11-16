Missing Lawrence County man found

A Lawrence County man who was reported missing has been found.

The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Gregory Rushing was found at about 11 a.m. Friday. He was last seen driving in his truck Tuesday night.

Investigators say Rushing drove his truck off the road near the Winston County Line where he was found. He was found alive but dehydrated.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said Rushing was taken to the hospital and is doing well.

