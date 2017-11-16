Lawrence Co. authorities need help finding missing man

Authorities in Lawrence County need help finding 63-year-old Gregory Mac Rushing.

Investigators tell us that Rushing left in his truck Tuesday night and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. Rushing may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a Carhart Jacket at his home in Moulton on November 14, 2017

He left his cell phone at home. Investigators say he may be driving a 2002 GMC long-wheelbase truck. The truck us navy blue on top and silver on the bottom, with a chrome brush guard.

Investigators also say Mac has been disoriented. If you see rushing contact Lawrence County authorities.

