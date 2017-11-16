Missing Decatur woman found safe - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Decatur woman found safe

Charlotte Russell (Source: Decatur Police Department) Charlotte Russell (Source: Decatur Police Department)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police have found 72-year-old Charlotte Russell.

Russell had been reported missing after being last seen at First Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon. Police said she was found safe Thursday afternoon and is home with family.

