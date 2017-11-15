Crime Stoppers: Man steals rifle from gas station customer

Police say this man stole a rifle from someone's vehicle at a gas station off Highway 53 in Ardmore on June 28, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Breaking into a vehicle and stealing anything is against the law, of course. But there's something especially ominous when, as in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, that something is a dangerous weapon.

According to police, a man stopped to get gas on Highway 53 in Ardmore, Alabama on June 28. Surveillance video shows the man walk into the store. And after leaving the store, he got into the victim's vehicle and steal an AR-15 .223-caliber rifle.

If you know who this alleged thief is, there's an up to a $1,000 reward. All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

