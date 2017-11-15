Asbury School holding Alabama-Auburn competition for more library books

Asbury School held an Alabama vs. Auburn competition to raise money for library books. (Source: WAFF)

Faculty members at one Marshall County school are pitting Alabama student fans against their Auburn counterparts for a good cause. The goal is to raise money for books, and one administrator will have to spend a place in an uncomfortable location for a day.

One of the school administrators is for Auburn. The other Alabama. The loser will have to sit on the school roof for the entire day on Friday.

The Auburn-Alabama battle is heating up at Asbury School, but it's for a good cause to bring more books to its library.

"We went eight years without any library funds from the state and so really we're playing catch up trying to replace books," said Asbury library media specialist Laura Sharp.

The faculty is already having fun. Principal Clay Webber is an Alabama fan, but they decorated his office with everything Auburn. And Assistant Principal Marsha Mitchell is an Auburn fan, but her office is now dressing in Alabama.

The way they're raising money is people can buy paper rings for 50 cents each.

Seventh-grader Rosie Hancock bought $25 worth, putting Alabama way up with around 600 rings on Wednesday.

"Auburn's like 300, probably something like that, so Alabama's definitely going to win," Rosie said.

But much the way Auburn plays, Mitchell believes her team will pull her through.

"I'm making last minute efforts to drum up some additional support for Auburn. We've got some secrets up my sleeve that I haven't revealed yet so I'm working on a comeback," said Mitchell.

Sharp said at the end of the school day on Thursday, they'll count the votes as to who has to sit on the roof all day Friday.

