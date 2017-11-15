Asbury principal spends day on roof as part of Alabama-Auburn competition for more library books

Asbury High School Principal Clay Webber spent Friday on top of the school after losing the Alabama-Auburn bet in their library money competition. (Source: WAFF)

The Asbury High School principal spent Friday on the school roof after losing the Alabama-Auburn school competition.

Faculty members at the Marshall County school put Alabama student fans against their Auburn counterparts for a good cause. The goal was to raise money for library books.

Asbury students raised money for their favorite team, either Alabama or Auburn, by purchasing paper rings for 50 cents each. Alabama led Wednesday, but Auburn came back to win by the time the rings were counted Thursday.

Principal Clay Webber is for Alabama. Assistant principal Marsha Mitchell is an Auburn fan. Since Alabama lost, Webber had to spend the day on the roof.

More than $850 was raised.

"We went eight years without any library funds from the state and so really we're playing catch up trying to replace books," said Asbury library media specialist Laura Sharp.

Webber said he's shocked at the come-from-behind win by the Auburn team, but says it's for a great cause.

"It really helps enhance the school culture so it's really been a great competition. The only comment on the loss is it's been rigged," Webber said.

Mitchell lost a side competition and had to dress as an Alabama fan and ride a tricycle through the hall past the students.

School officials said they had so much fun doing this they plan on doing another competition next year.

