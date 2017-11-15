Muscle Shoals teacher on leave pending internal investigation

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Brian Lindsey confirms a fourth grade teacher at McBride Elementary School is on paid administrative leave.

Lindsey did not name the teacher or give more details into the internal investigation. He did say it started Nov. 6. Lindsey said the parents of the students involved have been notified.

“The number one priority is protecting students, and we will be doing a thorough investigation,” Lindsey said.

There is a school board meeting set for Thursday, but this issue is not on the agenda. Lindsey said once the investigation is over it will be presented before the board.

Muscle Shoals police have not been contacted about the incident.

