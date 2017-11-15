Muscle Shoals teacher fired for alleged improper conduct - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Muscle Shoals teacher fired for alleged improper conduct

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL

The Muscle Shoals school board agreed to terminate a fourth grade teacher at McBride Elementary School.

Blake Jarmon was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged improper conduct. The investigation started after a parent complained that Jarmon had squeezed his son's shoulder and left a bruise.

WAFF 48's news partners at the Times Daily report that the incident happened during a fire drill back in late October.

