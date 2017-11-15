Muscle Shoals teacher fired for alleged improper conduct

The Muscle Shoals school board agreed to terminate a fourth grade teacher at McBride Elementary School.

Blake Jarmon was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged improper conduct. The investigation started after a parent complained that Jarmon had squeezed his son's shoulder and left a bruise.

WAFF 48's news partners at the Times Daily report that the incident happened during a fire drill back in late October.

