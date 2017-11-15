Escaped DeKalb County work release inmate recaptured - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Escaped DeKalb County work release inmate recaptured

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Connect
Christopher Jones (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Jones (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has found an escaped inmate.

The sheriff's office says Christopher Daniel Jones, 28, of Rainsville left his work release detail in the area of Sylvania at F G Lumber Inc. Wednesday morning. He had been employed there since Nov. 3.

Jones was located on County Road 683 in the Sylvania area a few hours later. He was transferred to the county jail.

Jones was in jail on charges of receiving stolen property and failure to appear. Additional charges are pending,

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly