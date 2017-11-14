Woman wanted in child abuse investigation in nanny cam video arrested

A woman who is wanted by the Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department in connection to a child abuse investigation is in the Madison County Jail.

Rainey Nicole Upton was booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday night just before 11:30.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help in finding Upton. Video posted on social media from the outraged mother shows Upton aggressively pulling, smacking and grabbing a young child.

The mother claims Upton is a nanny hired to look after her son. The footage was obtained from the home's indoor surveillance system and turned over to law enforcement.

Authorities issued a warrant for Child Abuse for Upton on Tuesday night.

You are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department at (931) 433-9821 if you have any information.

