Woman wanted in child abuse investigation in nanny cam video arrested

Rainey Nicole Upton (Source: Madison County Jail) Rainey Nicole Upton (Source: Madison County Jail)
(Source: Brittney Baker) (Source: Brittney Baker)
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) -

A woman who is wanted by the Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department in connection to a child abuse investigation is in the Madison County Jail.

Rainey Nicole Upton was booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday night just before 11:30.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help in finding Upton.  Video posted on social media from the outraged mother shows Upton aggressively pulling, smacking and grabbing a young child.

The mother claims Upton is a nanny hired to look after her son. The footage was obtained from the home's indoor surveillance system and turned over to law enforcement.

Authorities issued a warrant for Child Abuse for Upton on Tuesday night.

[WATCH: Footage shows woman smacking, pulling child's hair]

