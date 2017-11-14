Rosalie community moves forward one year after fatal tornado

Lives are slowly getting back to normal in the Jackson County community of Rosalie after a tornado struck there nearly a year ago killing three people.



That tornado also destroyed three churches. Two of the three are now holding services in their new buildings.



It's been nearly a year since the tornado passed through Rosalie. Homes are being repaired and rebuilt. Rosalie Church of God looks much better than it did a year ago, a day parishioner Earl Heard will never forget.



"I kept working my way around to the back roads and got back to the school then I walked up here and it was very sad," said Heard.



Even though they're still working on the outside, the church held services inside for its pastor who recently retired.



"I asked them could we go in a little before it was ready just so I could have a few weeks in the new sanctuary and they graciously agreed," said retired Rosalie Church of God Pastor Al Johnson.



And what a special day it was.



"Going in and seeing the fruit of our labor as far as the building is concerned was very emotional, very touching," said Pastor Johnson.



Rosalie Baptist resumed its services on November 5.



Macklin Baptist is now under construction across the street.



Greg Day, owner of The Plaza, says he's hoping to open on the anniversary of the tornado later this month.



But for Earl Heard, he feels there's a lesson in all this.



"There's always a brighter day. No matter what's happened to us, what we go through, God's got a greater plan," said Heard.



The memorial service will be held here at Rosalie Baptist Church at 7p.m. on November 30.



