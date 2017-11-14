Parents expressed concern over Grissom High School security

Customers trying to get prescriptions from CVS on Tuesday have been reportedly told a widespread system outage is impacting the company. A search on Twitter of #CVS shows a number of upset customers venting about not being able to pick up medication. Most report being told that a system outage will not let prescriptions be filled. When are you going to tell us when the system is back up? Thousands or millions are waiting to fill their Rx!! Good stock to short for tomorrow. People ...More >>
Former Alabama Republican Party Chairman Bill Armistead is defending Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he’s the target of a political attack.More >>
An accused serial rapist pled guilty Tuesday morning to a long list of sexual abuse charges, ranging from human trafficking to kidnapping, sexual torture even impersonating a police officer.More >>
A community fighting for their children's safety. Hundreds of Grissom parents gathered in the old Grissom auditorium for a community conversation about recent behavior issues at the school.More >>
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly tricking an elderly man into paying him cash by pretending to be a sheriff. Jerry DeWayne Long has been charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person and Criminal Impersonation of a Peace Officer.More >>
The suspected shooter was killed by law enforcement, a county sheriff's spokesman said. The number of dead may rise.More >>
Kindness, compassion, empathy and patience can go a long way -- even in Walmart.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
A man was shot and killed by a Baton Rouge police officer Monday night at the Palms Apartments on McClleland Drive.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Let's be clear: It is illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in South Carolina - and most importantly, it could lead you to get your car stolen.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
