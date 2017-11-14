Parents expressed concern over Grissom High School security - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Parents expressed concern over Grissom High School security

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A community fighting for their children's safety.

Hundreds of Grissom parents gathered in the old Grissom auditorium for a community conversation about recent behavior issues at the school.

Many of them got *roaring rounds of applause from the audience when they asked school administrators tough questions about accountability.

Parents claim the administrators failed to let them know about behavioral issues reaching a fever pitch.

"No, I agree if it was where it should be we wouldn't be here tonight. I can't tell you we've fixed it. we together haven't fixed it. you wouldn't be here tonight if we had fixed it but what I can promise you is we're going to do our best to fix the problems and address them," said Dr. Matthew Akin, Superintendent Huntsville City Schools.

Parents said they want metal detectors to ensure students' safety and stricter punishments for students who misbehave. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

