Early morning fire causes significant damage to apartment

An early morning fire on Tuesday caused significant damage to an apartment on 6th Avenue.

It happened around 1:15 this morning. Fire officials tell us the fire started in one woman's apartment and knocked out power in three other apartments.

Thankfully the woman was not inside at the time, and no one else was hurt.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of that fire.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48