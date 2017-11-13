Man allegedly used sheriff's identity to steal $9,000

Jerry DeWayne Long (left) allegedly claimed to be Sheriff Mike Blakely (right)

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly tricking an elderly man into paying him cash by pretending to be a sheriff.

Jerry DeWayne Long has been charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person and Criminal Impersonation of a Peace Officer.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports that Long claimed to be Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Authorities say the victim, a 74-year-old man, received a phone call from the fake sheriff demanding the victim participate in a "drug sting." The caller demanded the 74-year-old travel to a local address and leave $220 on the front porch. The caller told the man he would get his money back after an arrest had been made.

The address given to the victim belonged to Long.

Investigators discovered Long had used similar tactics to trick the victim out of $9,000. Authorities located Long at Athens Pharmacy where he was reportedly attempting to get drugs.

Long had cocaine, syringes and an assortment of prescription pills with him at the time of the arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48