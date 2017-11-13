Highway 35 project nearing completion

A major road project in Jackson County is nearing completion.



Resurfacing of a six mile stretch of Highway 35 between Section and Northeast Alabama Community College was completed a few weeks ago. Today, crews were working on striping and reflectors on one of the bridges.



Randy Smith of JC Cheek Contracting says his team plans to be finished by the end of the week. He would like for drivers to continue to slow down until they can finish with the construction.



"We're coming to a close. We're doing the striping on the bridge now. And all we lack are putting down the reflectors," said Smith. "We should have that done within the next week or so. But, mainly when you see our trucks out with the arrow boards up, slow down."



In DeKalb County, work is just beginning at the intersection of Highway 35 and 75 in Rainsville.



Contractors are working to enlarge the intersection, making for safer turns. That project is expected to be complete in December.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48