Arab police urge people to lock vehicles due to burglaries

A recent spike in burglaries around Arab have resulted in several arrests, but the citywide threat may not be over just yet.

Chief Ed Ralston says they've been dealing with all kinds of burglaries. Homes and even the school system's bus garage have been targeted, but the primary targets have been vehicles. Many of the instances happened about two weeks ago and a couple arrests have been made.



However, authorities warn the individuals involved are not connected so there could be more.



"If the burglar can pull the handle up and gain access to your car he's going to go through it. If he can pull it up and it's locked, most of the time they will move on to something else. So, lock your cars and put your valuables away, out of sight," said Chief Ralston.



