SBI Investigating Arab officer-involved shooting

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly tricking an elderly man into paying him cash by pretending to be a sheriff. Jerry DeWayne Long has been charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person and Criminal Impersonation of a Peace Officer.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
Breaking News out of Colbert County.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a DeKalb County man early Saturday.More >>
A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic on Memorial Parkway for about an hour Saturday evening as authorities cleared the wreckage.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
