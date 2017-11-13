SBI Investigating Arab officer-involved shooting

The State Bureau of Investigation is now involved with a weekend officer-involved shooting in Arab.



Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston says one officer has been placed on leave with pay, as per standard protocol, pending the outcome of the investigation.



The incident happened around 11p.m. Friday at a home on 5th Avenue Northwest. Arab officers were asked to respond to a domestic violence call, but backup was required from Guntersville due to the high volume of calls on Friday night.



Chief Ralston says the shooting was a result of the armed suspect threatening his wife, children and the police.



"There was some other people in the house that we had to evacuate and since he was threatening harm to them you know we had to do what we did, respond in the manner that we did," said Chief Ralston.



Shawn Alan Halligan, 55-years-old, was taken to Huntsville Hospital.



Halligan is in stable condition and will be charged with domestic violence and attempted murder when he is released.



