DeKalb Co. man killed in early-morning crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a DeKalb County man early Saturday.

Tyler Graham, 28 of Dawson, was was killed when the 2000 Dodge Neon he was driving left the roadway, hit and embankment and overturned.

The accident occurred around 4:50 a.m. on DeKalb County 835, one mile south of Rainsville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48