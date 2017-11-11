Car strikes pole, flips on Memorial Pkwy

A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic on Memorial Parkway for about an hour Saturday evening as authorities cleared the wreckage.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a male driving a white Ford Mustang clipped another vehicle heading southbound near the airport exit.

The Mustang then struck a nearby pole and flipped into traffic.

Neither driver was seriously injured.

