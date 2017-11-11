Cherokee Piggly Wiggly closed after accidental shooting

Breaking News out of Colbert County.

Cherokee Police are investigating an accidental shooting happened inside the Piggly Wiggly on highway 72 in Cherokee just after 4 p.m. this afternoon.

We're told a man accidentally shot himself in the leg as he was reaching for change in his pocket at checkout when the gun in his belt went off.

The man was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Police tell us the Piggly Wiggly will be closed for the rest of the evening.

