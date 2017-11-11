Veterans touched by massive show of respect at Huntsville parade

For veterans who were a part of the Veterans Day Parade in Huntsville, or in the crowd as a spectator, it was a way for them to experience the holiday in a very meaningful way.

There was an outpouring of support and recognition for our nation’s heroes Saturday downtown as the parade unfolded. It’s the second largest Veterans Day Parade in the country.

The crowd showed their admiration and appreciation as veterans from all different wars went past. There was cheering and waving from all sides. Marching bands and many organizations took part in it.

Huntsville PD and Madison County Sheriff’s Office had a strong presence at the parade for security as thousands cheered and enjoyed the day.

Some, like Staff Sergeant Retired Tom Brown, were wearing period appropriate uniforms to preserve history.

“I am in the Vietnam uniform. I happen to be in the uniform of a crew chief on a helicopter and that’s important because if you look at the aviation base that we have here in town, it reflects back to when we went from walking to flying,” he said.

Veteran Ameena Gordon, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was there to take part in all of the festivities.

“I brought my son out to learn about the history and to learn about what the community does for the veterans. For me, it means that people actually are there for the veterans and they respect what they did for the community,” she said. “There’s not just males that fought in the wars, there’s also females who served and sacrificed. There’s also young children who have been affected by all of it.”

Veterans said it was important for them to be here with their families so they could experience the strong support system in North Alabama for those who’ve served.

Recently retired Sergeant First Class Fulton Walker brought his family to the commemoration.

“So they can understand what soldiers have gone through, past and present. It was an honor for me to serve so they already know what it’s like to travel and move around and with me coming and going, they kind of already have that veterans spirit,” he said. “We’re just glad to be here. I’ve just retired so it’s an opportunity to get acclimated and enjoy what’s going on around us.”

It was a record-breaking year for the Veterans Day Parade. There were nearly 170 entries, the most there’s ever been.

Over at Veterans Memorial Park, different pairs of boots were set out in honor of individual soldiers. Their families attaching pictures and a write up about their beloved veteran.

“Veteran’s Day still focuses primarily on those of us who served. I personally have an attitude if you look at the families- the wives, the mothers, the children of those who served- they too went through an awful lot,” Brown said.

"I think that when we look at Veterans Day, we ought to look at all those proud Americans, those proud patriots, including the wives, the kids, the moms, the dads, who really cared enough to do something in the right way to protect this great nation and its great values,"he added.

