Genetic screening program expanding in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A Huntsville-based research organization is expanding a program to provide genetic testing for north Alabama residents.

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology says free and reduced-cost testing to determine cancer risks will be available for men and women in five Tennessee Valley counties.

The tests screen for mutations linked to breast and ovarian cancer, plus additional genes linked to diseases including colorectal and prostate cancer.

A statement says free screenings will be available through November 2018 for residents aged 28 to 32 years old in Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties. Reduced-price tests will be available for residents who are 19 years and older and don't fall in that age range.

The screening program began in 2015. It is sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

