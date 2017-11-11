Black bear population continues to grow in northeast Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - An Auburn University study shows the black bear population has grown in northeast Alabama.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that a wildlife official says the north Alabama black bear population has more than doubled in the past four years. The bears migrated from north Georgia.

The state has two areas with bear populations with an estimated 30 bears near Fort Payne and an estimated 85 bears in Mobile and north of the city. However, the number of bears could be as high as 165 near Mobile.

The research team strapped radio collars on 20 bears in the two populations and received location information from the internet every hour for a year.

The researchers collected DNA samples from hair left on more than 300 hair snares placed in bear habitats.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News.

