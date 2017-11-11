Alabama state parks offering free admission to veterans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is now offering veterans free admission to any of its state parks.

A news release says the Parks for Patriots program began Nov. 1. It provides veterans with free admission to any state park facility that charges, including the Gulf State Park fishing pier and boat ramps.

State Parks Director Greg Lein says the system has provided free admission to veterans on Veterans Day for years. He says expanding that access year-round is a way to say thanks to people who have made freedom possible.

Veterans can ask about Parks for Patriots at any park. Veterans have to show valid identification or a retired military I.D. card to use the offer.

Park visitors can provide free admission to veterans through donations, and parks also are accepting donations online.

