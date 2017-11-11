Florence man killed in crash

A Florence man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Bryan Keith Hatchett, 47, was killed when the 2000 Chevrolet Tracker he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred on County Rd. 7 near County Rd. 8 around 6:40 p.m.

Hatchett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

