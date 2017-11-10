Fort Payne files suit against opioid pharmaceutical companies

The city of Fort Payne is filing suit against several major pharmaceutical companies.
The lawsuit stems from the public abuse of opioids.
Mayor Larry Chesser says the ultimate goal is for this to become a class action lawsuit.
The city council voted to join the suit filed on their behalf by a Birmingham law firm on the advice of their attorney.
Mayor Larry Chesser says they got a request to join other cities and states who are filing suit against pharmaceutical companies who make opioids.
Chesser says in the past there were problems with crack cocaine and methamphetamine but the illegal use of prescription pain pills is a bigger problem.
The mayor feels anything to help fight the drug problem is a good thing.
"A lot of it in my opinion is due to advertising and over supply from the pharmaceutical companies pushing it, for doctors don't take, in my opinion, the precautions that they should," said Mayor Chesser.
Mayor Chesser says filing the suit comes at no cost to the city.
