Construction on new Arab High School Gym Underway

The ground has been broken for the new Arab High School gymnasium at the site of the old football practice field.



The new facility will be used by multiple Arabian Knight teams.



The football team will be playing at a brand new stadium across town beginning next fall, so the current stadium will become the new practice field.



Construction on the new gymnasium is expected to be complete by the start of the basketball season next year.



