Arab man to receive Veteran of the Year award

A Marshall County veteran will be honored for his service Friday night in Birmingham.



Arab Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander Scott Gedling will be receiving the Veteran of the Year Award.



The award is given by the Department of Alabama Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Colonel (Ret.) Scott Gedling served more than 31 years in the Alabama Army National Guard, with more than 26 of those years on active duty with the National Guard. He deployed on two tours to Iraq in addition to direct participation in numerous domestic response missions.



Gedling has been an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars since 1989 and the Commander of Arab Post 6226 since 2014.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48