Marshall County veterans to be honored Saturday

Downtown Guntersville will be filled with veterans from around Marshall County on Saturday morning.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars posts of Arab, Boaz and Guntersville put on the event each year with help from the Marshall Veterans Memorial Committee.



The ceremony will begin at 11AM in front of the courthouse in Guntersville.



Daniel Glassco,a U.S. Navy veteran and Sand Mountain native, will emcee the event. He says it's a homecoming celebration for all veterans.



“Small town Americana and celebrations like this, fuel what we as veterans do," said Glassco. "We don't do it for a paycheck. We don't do it for the ribbons. We don't do it for a thank you, all though all that is very much appreciated. We do that because we love our neighbor. We do that because we love this country."



Glassco says Colonel Kenneth Sorenson, a chaplain for the Space and Missile Defense at Redstone Arsenal, will be speaking at the event.



A 21-gun salute will be performed by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office Honor Squad.



Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

