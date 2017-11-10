Missing Madison 12-year-old boy located

Madison police have located a runaway juvenile they say went missing Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. investigators reported that 12-year-old Mykal Doonan was last seen near the Flagstone Drive area wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Police say he was located just a little after 1 p.m.

