Missing Madison 12-year-old boy located - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Madison 12-year-old boy located

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Madison Police Department) (Source: Madison Police Department)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police have located a runaway juvenile they say went missing Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. investigators reported that 12-year-old Mykal Doonan was last seen near the Flagstone Drive area wearing a black coat and blue jeans. 

Police say he was located just a little after 1 p.m. 

