Police need your help finding missing Huntsville woman

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Brenda Sica (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Brenda Sica (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Huntsville police are looking for 44-year-old Brenda Sica of Huntsville. 

Investigators say her family has not seen or heard from her in four months.

If anyone knows her whereabouts they are asked to call the Huntsville police, 256-722-7100.

