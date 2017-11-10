Police need your help finding missing Huntsville woman

FunnyMaine's Week 11 picksMore >>
Health concerns have been raised in Lawrence County over a traveling circus elephant named Nosey. For the time being, she's headed to an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee.More >>
A woman says she had sexual contact with Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, when she was 14 years old in 1979, according to a Washington Post report.More >>
Three buildings on the University of Alabama campus have been evacuated due to a "chemical storage issue."More >>
Three individuals were stabbed and later transported to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
