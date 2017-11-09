Special Veteran's Day guest speaker at Boaz High

Students at Boaz High School had a special guest speaker at their Veterans Day program on Thursday.

James Carson, 94, of Arab spoke to them about his time as a high-speed radio operator for the U.S. Army during World War II.

Mr. Carson was in service during the Battle of the Bulge and shared some of his memories from that time.

"When the Battle of the Bulge started, we were in Winchester, England. We loaded our equipment and our troops on the ship to cross the channel to Lorraine, France,” Carson said.

Carson says he served occupation duty under General George Patton from May of 1945 until his death in December 1945.

He still corresponds with one of the men he served with.

Mr. Carson will celebrate his 95th birthday in just a few weeks.

