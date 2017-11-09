3 UA buildings evacuated due to "chemical storage issue"

Three buildings on the University of Alabama campus have been evacuated due to a "chemical storage issue."

That according to WVTM, the NBC affiliate in Birmingham.

The school released the following statement on the situation:

"Shelby, McMillan and SEC buildings all evacuated out of an abundance of caution. No injuries have been reported. Tuscaloosa Fire Department on scene. More updates will be sent when information is available. Please continue to avoid the area."

