New details released in Decatur gas station stabbings

The Decatur Police Department has released new details about a stabbing that took place at a gas station Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the Victory Fuels on West Moulton St. and 12th Ave. NW.

Police responded to a report of a fight, but when they arrived on the scene to find evidence that someone had been stabbed.

One victim, 23-year-old Aleah Garth of Decatur, was found on Old Moulton Rd. near West Moulton St.

Garth had been stabbed multiple times and was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. She was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A short time later two people arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital with stab wounds. Promise Sykes, 21, and Precious Garth, 22, were treated and released.

An investigation conducted by Decatur police found that the fight started in the parking lot of the store between two men.

The fight escalated and bystanders jumped into the altercation. At some point, a knife was pulled and the victims were stabbed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

