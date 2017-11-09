Arrest made in Decatur gas station stabbings

The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in a stabbing that took place at a gas station on November 9.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
They are truly innocent victims: babies born dependent on opioids. You've heard all about the national crisis, but it's evident right here in the Valley, starting with the most vulnerable.More >>
One person died in a shooting in Albertville, and police say the gunman may not face any charges.More >>
Rainey Nicole Upton was arrested in Huntsville after a nanny cam showed her aggressively pulling, smacking and grabbing a young child she was caring for in Lincoln County, Tennessee.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
The woman said she came across an unexpected roadblock, when a large tree branch was blocking the entirety of the street.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
