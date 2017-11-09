Arrest made in Decatur gas station stabbings

The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in a stabbing that took place at a gas station on November 9.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the Victory Fuels on West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue NW.

Police responded to a report of a fight, but when they arrived on the scene to find evidence that someone had been stabbed.

One victim was found on Old Moulton Rd. near West Moulton Street. She had been stabbed multiple times and was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. She was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A short time later two people arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital with stab wounds. They were treated and released.

An investigation conducted by Decatur police found that the fight started in the parking lot of the store between two men.

The fight escalated and bystanders jumped into the altercation. At some point, a knife was pulled and the victims were stabbed.

On Thursday, Promise Genevea Skyes was arrested in connection to the incident.

Skyes was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

