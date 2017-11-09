3 stabbed during fight at Decatur gas station

The Decatur Police Department responded to a disturbance call around 3:50 p.m. at Victory Fuels on West Moulton St. and 12th Ave. NW.

Officers found four individuals engaged in a fight when they arrived on the scene.

Three individuals were stabbed and later transported to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

