Former NFL player talks to Jackson County students about life choices

A former NFL quarterback was in town this week talk to students at North Jackson High School about his rise and fall due to drugs.

Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf urged students to make the right decisions.

Leaf won a Pac-10 Championship (now the Pac-12) while playing for Washington State and also played for a national championship with the Cougars.

Leaf second pick of the 1998 NFL Draft behind only Peyton Manning.

He was king of the hill.

"What's the difference between God and Ryan Leaf? And the punch line is God doesn't think he's Ryan Leaf," the former QB joked.

Leaf he was paid $31 million in the NFL before turning to painkillers at the end of his career. His addiction, he said, led to a life of crime.

"Feel the handle. If it was open I would go in and I'd burglarize the house looking for pills. That's how far it had gotten for me," said Leaf.

He spent several years in jail as a result and was released just three years ago.

Leaf told the students he realizes now he and everyone else has flaws.

"At any moment you don't feel you're a flawed human being just wait. It will reveal itself at the very, very right time.”

Leaf said finding accountability, spirituality and service to the community has brought him a happiness the NFL never did.

He hopes kids will make right decisions when they come to a fork in the road, like when someone brings alcohol or drugs to a party.

"You're going to have that choice at that moment to deal with that situation in a positive and healthy way or in a negative and toxic one,” he told the kids.

Leaf says he still struggles with his addictions daily.

