Gun discovered near Madison middle school campus

According to a press release sent by Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker, a student was found in possession of a gun near the Discovery Middle School campus on Thursday.

The school received a tip about the firearm through the “Text to Protect” communication system, which allows students to provide information anonymously.

“Madison City police are currently investigating the situation. The safety of our students is our top priority. We will always investigate any alleged threat,” Parker said.

He added, “The Madison Police Department partners with us to ensure that we provide the safe and caring learning environment that our students deserve. I am also very proud of how the DMS administration handled this matter.”

The gun was reportedly not loaded and is now in the hands of law enforcement.

Parker is asking parents and teachers to encourage students to add “Text to Protect” (256-604-2345) to their phone contacts.

