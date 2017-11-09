Roasted Squash & Brussel Salad

ROASTED SQUASH AND BRUSSEL SALAD
Ingredients
3 cups Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt, to taste
1 and ½ pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes (Yields about 4 cups of uncooked cubed butternut squash)
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups pecan halves
1 cup dried cranberries
2-4 tablespoons maple syrup (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly grease the foil-lined baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Make sure Brussels sprouts have trimmed ends and yellow leaves are removed. Then, slice all Brussels sprouts in half. In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt (to taste), and toss to combine. Place onto a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down, and roast in the oven at 400 F for about 20-25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, turn them over for even browning, the cut sides should be nicely and partially charred but not blackened (see my photos).
In a medium bowl, combine cubed butternut squash, a tablespoon of olive oil, maple syrup, and cinnamon, and fold together.
Place butternut squash in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes (We roast our brussels and squash side by side), turning once half-way through baking, until softened.
Remove roasted veggies from oven and set a aside.
In a large bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, pecans, and cranberries, and mix to combine. Serve immediately.
