Roasted Squash & Brussel Salad

ROASTED SQUASH AND BRUSSEL SALAD

Ingredients

3 cups Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt, to taste

1 and ½ pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes (Yields about 4 cups of uncooked cubed butternut squash)

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups pecan halves

1 cup dried cranberries

2-4 tablespoons maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly grease the foil-lined baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Make sure Brussels sprouts have trimmed ends and yellow leaves are removed. Then, slice all Brussels sprouts in half. In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt (to taste), and toss to combine. Place onto a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down, and roast in the oven at 400 F for about 20-25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, turn them over for even browning, the cut sides should be nicely and partially charred but not blackened (see my photos).

In a medium bowl, combine cubed butternut squash, a tablespoon of olive oil, maple syrup, and cinnamon, and fold together.

Place butternut squash in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes (We roast our brussels and squash side by side), turning once half-way through baking, until softened.

Remove roasted veggies from oven and set a aside.

In a large bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, pecans, and cranberries, and mix to combine. Serve immediately.