Meridianville murder suspect sentenced in Michigan, still facing AL charges

A Meridianville man accused of killing his mother was sentenced to prison in Michigan on Thursday after getting into a shootout with police officers in September.

Landon Lee Harbin is accused of shooting and killing his mother 54-year-old Jana Harbin at her home on Callaway Lane in Madison County.

Her body was found during a welfare check. Harbin was taken into custody in Michigan where he exchanged gunfire with officers.

Harbin was sentenced today on two counts of assault with attempted murder. A judge sentenced him to 15 to 50 years in prison.

He will also do time on one count of felon with a firearm.

Harbin will be brought back to Madison County to face murder charges here.

At this time, we don't know when that will happen.

