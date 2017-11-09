Intersection of Browns Ferry Road and Balch Road shut down due t - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Intersection of Browns Ferry Road and Balch Road shut down due to wreck

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

The northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection of Browns Ferry Road and Balch Road are closed due to a wreck.

Madison police say that area will be closed for the next hour. 

Use County Line Road or Hughes Road as alternate routes. 

