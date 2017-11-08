Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Colbert County

Alabama State Troopers report that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Troopers say he was struck while walking on Allsboro Road in western Colbert County shortly after 7:30 p.m. Allsboro Road is approximately 25 miles west of Muscle Shoals.

The Colbert County deputy coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 25-year-old Greg Aday.

According to troopers, witnesses reported that Aday was walking south in the middle of the southbound lane when he was struck by a pickup truck that was also travelling south. Witnesses reportedly said Aday was wearing camouflage clothing and earphones when he was struck.

No other information was released Wednesday night.

