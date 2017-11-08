Florence nursing home CNA charged in sexual assault of elderly person

A Florence nursing home employee is facing charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of an elderly person.

Florence police arrested 21-year-old Zachariah Lee Reeves at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Reeves was working there as a CNA when the assault occurred on Nov. 2, according to police.

Reeves is charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree elder abuse. His bond is $60,000.

