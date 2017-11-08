Florence nursing home CNA charged in sexual assault of elderly person

Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
A Tuscumbia warehouse was expecting their usual shipment of books. Instead they got a big surprise that forced them to call police.More >>
A Tuscumbia warehouse was expecting their usual shipment of books. Instead they got a big surprise that forced them to call police.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>