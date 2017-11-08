$80K in marijuana shows up at Tuscumbia warehouse

A Tuscumbia warehouse was expecting their usual shipment of books. Instead they got a big surprise that forced them to call police.

Ninety-two pounds of marijuana showed up in three boxes at the Booksmart Warehouse. Owners called the police immediately to tell them about the suspicious packages.

"It was sealed with a vacuum seal with a valve and not really knowing at that point what they had with a valve on it, so that's why they alerted us just for safety reasons, and then we went further from there and with a search warrant we were able to see exactly what it was," said Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.

Investigators learned the three identical packages originated in Texas, went to Mississippi, but ended up in Tuscumbia. Police say they talked to the shipping company and the tracking number had a typo.

"It's a grave concern, the investigators and the members of this department, when you have 92 pounds high-grade marijuana that winds up in your city, so we want to work with whatever authorities necessary to see if we can find out where it was supposed to go and see what we can do to curtail it coming back to Tuscumbia," Logan said.

They'll be working with multiple agencies across multiple states to try and find out how more than $80,000 worth of marijuana was delivered.

"Of course, with that kind of weight, the DEA along with the Colbert County Drug Task and us will be working to see if we can find out exactly what kind of organization because if you look at how the marijuana was packaged and shipped, this was part of a professional organization. It's not just a drug dealer who sent a package, and for better words, it looks like it came off of an assembly line," Logan said.

