Five thousand to seven thousand new jobs could be coming to Jackson County to finish construction of the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant.

The consultant who brokered the deal for the plant's purchase said moreshould know in the next few months.

There hasn't been much released little news since the Bellefonte nuclear plant was sold to Nuclear Development LLC a year ago, but consultant Bud Cramer said owner Franklin Haney now has his team ready and is three-quarters the way there in finalizing his finance package.

"He is completing a DOE loan guarantee application. He got nuclear production tax credits. He's been talking to the states," said Cramer.

Cramer said if it all goes through in the coming months as expected, Nuclear Development plans to resume construction at the plant.

"Finishing out Bellefonte, which is somewhere around 50 percent complete already, would involve 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 jobs in this area," Cramer said.

Cramer said that process could last up to five years before starting the plant and the new hires that would bring.

"Then you've got a permanent work force of around 2,000 people that will be hired to work there. That, in and of itself, is also a huge issue," he said.

Cramer estimates it will take approximately five years of work before the plant could be operational.

