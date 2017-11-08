HudsonAlpha offering free, discounted cancer risk tests

Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Decatur.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Decatur.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>