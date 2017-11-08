WATCH PLAYBACK: 2017 Veterans Day Parade

The 2017 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 11.

The parade, one of the largest in the country, will feature 169 entries and more than 2,000 participants. Thousands are expected to watch the parade in downtown Huntsville and more will watch live on WAFF 48 News and on the WAFF 48 News app starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The parade route will begin at Woodson & Holmes before turning onto Monroe Street. The parade will pass by Veterans Memorial Park before turning on Green Street and then Williams Avenue. The final leg of the parade will turn on Church Street (see the pictured yellow line) and take a final turn onto Clinton Avenue.





You can view the entire lineup below. Participants should also make note of these important rules provided by parade organizers:



1. The Parade line-up is not first-come, first served! Many factors affect positioning. Some of these factors (but not all) include:

The Honor/Color Guard is always placed up front.

The military units, police, and fire departments are dispersed throughout the Parade in case they are needed.

Bands are not placed next to military units so the military units can keep a marching cadence.

Small children’s organizations (Brownies, Cub Scouts) are not placed behind Large Military Vehicles.

People having suggestions regarding Parade lineups may forward their comments and suggestions to the Parade Chairman, Max Bennett, for consideration in next years’ Parade.

Placing for Equestrian units takes into consideration waste that may be deposited.

2. These guidelines are not hard and fast… the Parade Marshals will make adjustments as needed to account for gaps, missing entries, oversized entries, etc. Safety is always the first consideration. The Planning Committee makes the final determination.

3. No one is moved down the line due to their beliefs or group affiliation!

4. Hate groups or inappropriate floats will be asked to leave the Parade lineup.



